Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $289.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

