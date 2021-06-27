Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 8,600 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 91.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $443,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 466,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,489,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,087,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $3,047,000. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $228.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

