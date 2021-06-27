MMEX Resources Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 29th (OTCMKTS:MMEX)

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 29th. The 1-10000 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MMEX opened at 0.00 on Friday. MMEX Resources has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products, and electric power. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining and electric power projects in Texas, Peru, and other countries in Latin America.

