Modefi (MOD) Market Cap Hits $14.13 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Modefi has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $311,708.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00586727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036848 BTC.

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,379,165 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

