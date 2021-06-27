Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report sales of $245.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.67 million and the lowest is $237.19 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $159.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.75 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,551. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $99,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

