MonaCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003953 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $89.55 million and $1.86 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,467.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.79 or 0.05726498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.37 or 0.01384967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00380716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00120014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.20 or 0.00604048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.00378385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006308 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00037606 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.