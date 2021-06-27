Monero Classic Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $34,425.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.63 or 0.00609881 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001578 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

