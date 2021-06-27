MoonSwap (MOON) 1-Day Volume Tops $12,918.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $12,918.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00383252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 23,221,068 coins and its circulating supply is 23,200,567 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

