Morpheus Labs Market Cap Reaches $14.83 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00588486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037377 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

