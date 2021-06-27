MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151,476 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.73% of MRC Global worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $815.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

