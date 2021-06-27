Multiplier Market Cap Achieves $5.73 Million (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $5.66 or 0.00016311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $10.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00121960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00161359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,803.07 or 1.00350729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

