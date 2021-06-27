Mushroom Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Mushroom has a market capitalization of $29.61 million and $480.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mushroom has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mushroom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002796 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00135683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00162480 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,363.96 or 0.99709056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Mushroom Coin Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mushroom

