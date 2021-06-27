Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,416 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United States Steel worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 915,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after acquiring an additional 379,072 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 737,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $43,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $1,580,566. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE X opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

