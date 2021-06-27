Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,120 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

