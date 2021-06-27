Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.96 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

