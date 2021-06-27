Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 190,651 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1,534.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,651 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PDC Energy worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 27,913 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 83,157 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.78. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

