Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 7,928 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Oxford Industries worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,958.60 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $953,040. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

