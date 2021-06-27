Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Polaris worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

PII stock opened at $133.86 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.48.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

