Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Ellington Financial worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $851.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.19. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.