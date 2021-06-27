Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ashland Global worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 185,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

