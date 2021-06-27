Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Exponent worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.43.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

