Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.07 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

