Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,962,000 after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $128.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

