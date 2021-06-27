Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Apartment Income REIT worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

