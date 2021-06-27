Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Chemed worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Chemed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CHE stock opened at $488.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.40. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

