Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.18 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $33,856,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.34 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.82.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

