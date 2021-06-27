Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,844,000 after purchasing an additional 236,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

