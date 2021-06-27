Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.