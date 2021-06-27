Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Federal Signal worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,458,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 394,898 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 289,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 685,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.