Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

