Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of ICF International worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICFI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 34.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $90.66 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

