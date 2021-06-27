Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Omnicell worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $119,344,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 3.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicell by 40.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $1,128,000.

Omnicell stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

