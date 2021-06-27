Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,708 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPK opened at $123.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $123.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

