Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of ITT worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ITT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $21,982,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

ITT stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.54. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.20 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

