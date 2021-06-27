Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 44,017 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,017 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Cloudera worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cloudera by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after buying an additional 3,309,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth $31,181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudera by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after buying an additional 1,054,978 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth $14,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

CLDR opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,314 shares of company stock worth $1,894,446 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

