Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 46,577 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,577 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of IAA worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IAA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in IAA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.54. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.