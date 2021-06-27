Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,990 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of National Retail Properties worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $82,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $78,671,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $45,163,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.87%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

