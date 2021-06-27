Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,685 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mattel worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $16,530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $12,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAT. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

MAT stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.52. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.