Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

MYGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

MYGN opened at $32.61 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.79.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $618,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,290 shares of company stock worth $4,100,178 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after buying an additional 727,959 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after buying an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $82,782,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after buying an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

