Mysterium Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $5,553.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

