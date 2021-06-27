MyWish (WISH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $46.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00586727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036848 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.