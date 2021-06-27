Naka Bodhi Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,664.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $19,664.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00107562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00162684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,786.35 or 1.00121830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

