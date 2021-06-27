Namecoin Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00004052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $19.70 million and $24,373.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.01375743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00386246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00081225 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000730 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

