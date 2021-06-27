NAOS Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.06 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00132480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00162326 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,456.11 or 1.00209190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

