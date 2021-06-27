Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.20% of Napco Security Technologies worth $33,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $692.16 million, a P/E ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

