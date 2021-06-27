Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Tops $0.0149 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 62.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $374,102.13 and $10,269.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,112,261 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

