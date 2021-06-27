National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.04% of National HealthCare worth $48,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in National HealthCare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in National HealthCare by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in National HealthCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in National HealthCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHC stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

