National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,911,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Exxon Mobil worth $274,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,438,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,910,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

