National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 75,654 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of McDonald’s worth $224,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,679. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.