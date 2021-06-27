National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

National Pension Service raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,696 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $196,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $137.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.